Financial Comparison: Fisker (FSR) and Its Competitors

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fisker to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -34.03 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 41.28

Fisker’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fisker and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60 Fisker Competitors 914 2281 2585 147 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus price target of $26.30, suggesting a potential upside of 93.24%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.64%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Fisker competitors beat Fisker on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

