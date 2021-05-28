Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Head to Head Comparison

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Revolve Group and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20% Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and Betterware de Mexico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 6.97 $56.79 million $0.70 80.09 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.65 $15.87 million $0.47 92.06

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Revolve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Revolve Group and Betterware de Mexico, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 7 10 1 2.67 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

Revolve Group currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.73%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.49%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Betterware de Mexico on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.

