Insider Buying: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Purchases $122,484.95 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APO opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

