Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

