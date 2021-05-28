Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $4,927,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 110,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 53,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,659,678. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $112.02 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

