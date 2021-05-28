Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NYSE NUE opened at $101.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $107.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

