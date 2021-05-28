The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,486 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

