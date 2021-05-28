Fifth Third Bancorp Has $744,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Teradyne by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $147.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

