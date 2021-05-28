Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,454.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $981,043. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

