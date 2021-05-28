Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Position Cut by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,766 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $27,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $64,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,159. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

