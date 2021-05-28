Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells 984 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

