Alfa (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Shares Down 11.7%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF)’s share price fell 11.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 76,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alfa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Alfa, SAB. de C.V. engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, and Newpek. The Alpek segment manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, recycled PET, and caprolactam; and chemical specialties and industrial chemicals.

