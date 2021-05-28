Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) traded down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.35. 1,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPXWF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

