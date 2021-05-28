Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €41.45 ($48.76) and last traded at €41.70 ($49.06). 11,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.20 ($49.65).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOS. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.10 ($58.94).

The company has a market capitalization of $721.89 million and a P/E ratio of 31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.62.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

