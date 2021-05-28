James Polehna Sells 964 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider James Polehna sold 964 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $24,331.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $477,010.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
James Polehna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 18th, James Polehna sold 964 shares of Kelly Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $21,121.24.
Shares of KELYA opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.98.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
