James Polehna Sells 964 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) insider James Polehna sold 964 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $24,331.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $477,010.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Polehna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelly Services alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, James Polehna sold 964 shares of Kelly Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $21,121.24.

Shares of KELYA opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.