ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.04 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $863.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. Analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.