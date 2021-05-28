Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $39,512.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLFS stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.43.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

