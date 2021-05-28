Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Shares of CNDT opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.95. Conduent has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,549,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,748 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Conduent by 39.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Conduent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,203,000 after buying an additional 470,925 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,775,000 after buying an additional 997,939 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after buying an additional 267,605 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

