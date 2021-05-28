Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 28.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at about $5,498,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Beam Global by 142.9% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

