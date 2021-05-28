Barclays Downgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.27%.

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

