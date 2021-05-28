Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Drops By 52.4%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEED stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. WEED has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

