Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the April 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NKG opened at $13.60 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

