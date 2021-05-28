Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.90 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.89 ($8.10).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €6.83 ($8.04) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.08. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12-month high of €6.76 ($7.95). The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

