Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €295.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOW3. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €254.00 ($298.82).

VOW3 opened at €225.35 ($265.12) on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €182.66.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

