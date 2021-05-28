British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Raised to GBX 450 at Morgan Stanley

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLND. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 454.18 ($5.93).

LON BLND opened at GBX 512 ($6.69) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 518.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 491.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. British Land’s payout ratio is -0.05%.

In other news, insider Tim Score acquired 4,871 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,135.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

