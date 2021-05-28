Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,293 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $3,906,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 154,502 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 18,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $116,417.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,537,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,266,853.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 97,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $611,438.88. Insiders sold a total of 2,102,835 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.