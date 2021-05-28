Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,756 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,039 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.