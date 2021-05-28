BlackRock Inc. Buys 58,670 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.81% of Match Group worth $2,145,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $143.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.