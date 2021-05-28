BlackRock Inc. Purchases 18,617 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,347,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMETEK worth $1,960,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

NYSE AME opened at $134.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

