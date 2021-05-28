BlackRock Inc. Sells 148,361 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,052,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,361 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Darling Ingredients worth $1,843,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 703,064 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,651,000 after acquiring an additional 405,850 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAR opened at $69.45 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

