BlackRock Inc. Sells 529,201 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,647,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529,201 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.68% of PTC worth $1,878,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $133.07 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

