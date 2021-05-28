Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray Sells 5,347 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $49.67 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Anterix by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Anterix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Anterix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anterix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

