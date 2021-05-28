Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray Sells 5,347 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ ATEX opened at $49.67 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.
