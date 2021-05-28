Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill Sells 50,000 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.85. Urban One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $54.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

