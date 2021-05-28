(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Receives €11.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.54 ($13.57).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.