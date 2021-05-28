Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). STRATA Skin Sciences reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the period. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSKN opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.84.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.