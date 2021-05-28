American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $193.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.75. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,418 shares of company stock worth $8,392,461. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

