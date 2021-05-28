Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $7,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $54.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

