Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,992 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

