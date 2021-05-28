American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of AptarGroup worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

NYSE:ATR opened at $146.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.14. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock worth $7,895,869. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

