American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

