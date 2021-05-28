Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NCBS opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $786.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

