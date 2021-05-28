POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE PKX opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $92.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in POSCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 643,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

