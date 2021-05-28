POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.
NYSE PKX opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a one year low of $35.78 and a one year high of $92.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83.
About POSCO
POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.
See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.