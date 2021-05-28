Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,068 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,962. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

