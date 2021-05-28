Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of ELY opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.05. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,648 shares of company stock worth $2,787,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

