Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 157,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $92.15 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

