Swiss National Bank Has $64.38 Million Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Pembina Pipeline worth $64,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 86.39%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

