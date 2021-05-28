Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

