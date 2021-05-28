Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

