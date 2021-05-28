Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,617,000 after buying an additional 936,170 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 223,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $29.67 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

