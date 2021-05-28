Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,059 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 34.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 28,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,926 shares of company stock worth $91,841. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

